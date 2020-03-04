Bamber Bridge 9, Prestwich Heys 0: Brig win through to LFA Challenge Trophy final

Bamber Bridge sealed their place in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy final with a comprehensive 9-0 win over Prestwich Heys at the County Ground in Leyland.

On-loan Blackpool winger Nathan Shaw netted his first senior hat trick, whilst there were also braces for Rowan Roache and Matt Dudley.

Chris Marlow and Danny Forbes were the other Brig men to get their names on the scoresheet in what was a fine display by Jamie Milligan’s side.

Brig started the game on the front foot, captain Callum Spooner stepping into the midfield and firing over in the early exchanges.

Dudley and Marlow then saw efforts from inside the area well blocked as Milligan’s men continued to put pressure on the Prestwich backline.

That pressure paid off on nine minutes when Sheldon Green jinxed through the defence inside the box before squaring to Dudley for a tap in from close range.

Brig then extended their lead on 24 minutes, Green winning his side a penalty after another driving run into the box.

Rowan Roache calmly converted the ball into the bottom left corner, sending Prestwich goalkeeper Adam Stevens the wrong way.

And two became three just two minutes later when Chris Marlow’s close range header hit the post, with Dudley was on hand to fire the rebound into the top corner.

Nathan Shaw, making his first full start for Brig since joining on loan from Blackpool last month, then found himself through on goal before drawing a good save out of the goalkeeper.

Shaw got his opening goal of the night on 37 minutes, receiving a perfectly timed through ball from Matty Thomson before driving forward and finishing with aplomb into the bottom corner.

Marlow then made it five on 41 minutes, converting from close range after Shaw’s initial effort was deflected to the feet of Brig’s number three.

Brig started the second half with a substitution, Richie Allen entering the fray in place of Fylde loanee Green.

And he was straight into the action, forcing a fine block from the Prestwich defence before Shaw fired the rebound into the back of the net.

Shaw then completed his hat trick – his first in senior football – with a close range finish to make it seven on 51 minutes, before Danny Forbes added number eight with an excellent finish into the right hand corner of the net two minutes later.

Macauley Wilson came off the bench on 67 minutes for Milligan’s side – his first appearance in over a year since suffering a serious knee injury.

Reece Lyndon then fired narrowly over for Prestwich on 75 minutes, before Roache made it nine a minute later with an excellent 20-yard finish into the top corner.

That was to be the conclusion where goals were concerned on a fine night for Brig, who sealed their passage through to the final with a display of the highest quality.

They will face either Lancaster City or Atherton Collieries in the showpiece event, which is set to be held at the County Ground on April 20.