Bamber Bridge aim to kick-off 2020 with a victory

Bamber Bridge manager Jamie Milligan says his side have the belief that they can win any game.

Brig recorded an impressive 3-2 win at the then-league leaders Lancaster City on Boxing Day, thanks to two late goals from Matty Thomson and Rowan Roache.

Their first game of 2020 on New Year’s Day sees them entertain Warrington Town, who themselves sit just one point outside of the play-off spots.

Milligan said: “We’ve got that belief now that we can go and win any game.

“We said to the players that on their day they can compete with anyone, whether that’s top of the league, lower down there or in the middle of the league.

“They’ve got that mindset at the minute where they’re confident, they’re working hard for each other and they’re enjoying it.”

Milligan elected to give new signings Rowan Roache, Sheldon Green and Richie Allen their first Brig starts at the Giant Axe.

And his selection paid off as all three made key contributions, with Allen and Roache both registering goals on the day.

And Milligan said: “I wanted to get them (new signings) on to the pitch because I know what they can do.

“Richie caused their defence problems throughout for a good hour and young Sheldon did brilliantly as well – he’s a threat, he’s direct, he’ll run at people and he’s brave.”

Tomorrow’s opponents Warrington were losing play-off finalists last season under the stewardship of former Peterborough and Cambridge midfielder Paul Carden.

They sit seventh in the league but are winless in their last four.

Carden’s men were held to a 1-1 home draw against Witton Albion on Boxing Day, with Mark Roberts’s 20th-minute opener cancelled out by a James Foley penalty.

In terms of team news, Adam Sumner could return to the starting line-up after a knock meant he was only able to come off the bench at Lancaster.

Joe Booth could also be in contention to start after he was rested on Boxing Day.