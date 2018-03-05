Bamber Bridge are primed to finally play their League Cup game.

Bamber Bridge's cup clash away at Atherton Collieries is finally set to go ahead this evening.

Brig's attempts to play the League Cup second-round clash has been thwarted four times in the past due to the weather.

However, manager Neil Reynolds has been assured that the game will be played this evening.

The saga has been particularly frustrating for the manager and his players, who were looking forward to defending the trophy which they won in glorious fashion last season.

However, the series of postponements has seen them fall behind and the quarter-final draw has already been announced.

Should Brig get the better of Atherton tonight, they will then face Scarborough Athletic in the next round with Ramsbottom United awaiting the winners in the last eight.

Not for the first time, Reynolds has been left questioning the wisdom of not playing the cup games earlier in the season.

"I have spoken to Atherton's manager and he has told me 100% that the game is going ahead," Reynolds said.

"It's been postponed four times and this is the fifth time of trying.

"If we get past Atherton, Scarborough are waiting for us in the next round and after that Ramsbottom are waiting in the quarter-final.

"It is frustrating because I don't know why the league doesn't use the period from November to February to play the League Cup games and do it like the Caraboa Cup - play the final in February.

"This is not just me, ask any manager in the league and they will say the same.

"But it happens every year where we are cramming games in at the back end of the season. It's just bizarre.

"We have not got the squad size and we have just got to hope we don't get suspensions and injuries due to player fatigue.

"It's poor planning as far as the league is concerned, but it's up to them to change. If they don't then we'll just have to crack on with it."

Despite the cup interfering with Brig's quest to win promotion from the NPL First Division North, Reynolds is still keen to progress tonight, although he is likely to utilise the full extent of his squad.

"I want to win tonight," said Reynolds. "We won the competition last season and we want to retain the trophy.

"I have already picked the team and I am going to rest a few but the XI which will go out tonight will be a good enough XI in the NPL First Division North.

"The squad of 16 which will be on show will be be good enough to beat Atherton, but they are on a bit of a good run at the moment."

Brad Carsley (knee) and Matt Mahoney (groin) are out tonight.