Bamber Bridge big guns to face Daisy Hill in LFA Challenge Trophy this evening

A strong Bamber Bridge line-up is expected to take to the field for this evening's trip to Daisy Hill in the first round of the LFA Challenge Trophy.

Although Brig beat Stafford Rangers just two days earlier on Saturday, boss Neil Reynolds will resist the temptation to rest key members of his squad.

The winners of the match can look forward to a mouth-watering clash against holders Chorley at Victory Park in the second round.

"It's an absolutely massive game for us," said Reynolds. "It's Chorley in the next round if we get there.

"We want to play Chorley, they are used to getting to the final of this competition and winning it.

"We want to win this competition and so we will be putting out a strong side tonight.

"We'll be looking to build on what we achieved on Saturday."

Reynolds, meanwhile, has bolstered his squad further with the acquisition of midfielder Darren McKnight from Glossop North End.

He is set to join the squad for this weekend's trip to Whitby Town in the NPL Premier Division.

Goalkeeper Oli Byrne, who is on loan from Blackburn Rovers, and wideman Andy Haworth, signed permanently from Glossop North End, both made their debuts for the club on Saturday.

Reynolds has released Hyuga Tanner, who is set to join Clitheroe, while James Boyd has made his loan move to Squires Gate permanent.