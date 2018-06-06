Bamber Bridge boss delighted as Alistair Waddecar signs up again

Bamber Bridge manager Neil Reynolds is delighted that his ‘talisman’ Alistair Waddecar has extended his stay at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Waddecar has signed a new two-year contract and is set for a role up front next season.

Having previously used him as a winger, Reynolds wants him playing centrally when Brig step up to the NPL Premier Division.

“Ali is our talisman, he is a huge part of what we do here,” Reynolds said.

“So for him to commit for the next two years is great news for the club.

“Ali wants to play at a higher level and we can offer him that now that we have been promoted.

“Next season I want to play him with Brad Carsley as a striker, give us something else up there.

“We’ve brought in Matty Morgan from Colne and got Jordan Darr for a season from Chorley.

“They can both play wide which allows Ali to play more centrally.”

After getting Waddecar’s signature on the new deal, the next job for Reynolds will be finding a midfielder ahead of the new campaign.

Brig have lost the services of Lewis Nightingale, who has signed for Warrington Town.

He joined part-way through last season from Farsley Celtic and scored the winner in the play-off semi-final against Tadcaster.

Said Reynolds: “Lewis wasn’t able to commit to us Saturday-Tuesday-Thursday so he has joined Warrington, which is closer to home.

“He did very well for us and scored some important goals, including one in the play-off semi-final.

“So we are going to need a midfielder to replace him.”