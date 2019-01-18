Bamber Bridge boss Mick Taylor looking to end away day blues

Bamber Bridge boss Mick Taylor is eager to see his team improve their away record over the second half of the season.

Brig have only won once from 12 games on their travels – that coming in a 1-0 win over Buxton at the end of November.

It has not been all doom and gloom on the road, they have registered six draws but Taylor admits he would like to have a few more ticks in the away wins column.

That would ease the pressure slightly on their results at home where they have been pretty successful, picking up seven wins.

“We would love to do that,” said Taylor. “That’s another aim of ours to get a few more points away from home.

“We’ve just got to keep trying and working hard in training.”

Brig have an excellent opportunity to register their second away win of the season this weekend when they travel to face Workington.

The Reds have had a torrid time over the past month, losing five of their past seven league games – their only success coming in a 2-0 win over Lancaster City at Giant Axe on Boxing Day.

That run of results has seen them slip to second bottom in the NPL Premier Division – 10 points shy of safety.

Their fortunes have not been helped by the fact that former manager Garry Skelton resigned on January 5, after just two games in charge. Lee Andrews has been placed in charge until the end of the season

“They started off, had a lot of games in hand but I would much rather have points on the board.” Taylor said.

“Then they had the shock of what happened with the manager who resigned after six days. They will be fighting for the new manager and they have striker Jason Walker.

“We know all about him and will have to look after him else her will hurt us.”