Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds is to make changes to the starting line-up for the League Cup tie against Mossley

Neil Reynolds will ring the changes this evening as Bamber Bridge host Mossley at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium in the League Cup.

The Brig boss is set to make a host of changes as he looks to give the club’s fringe players a much-needed run out while keeping the vast majority of his star men fresh for this weekend’s FA Cup clash at Cleethorpes Town.

Reserve goalkeeper Danny Roccia will be handed his first start of the season while players such as Jordan Darr, Hyuga Tanner, James Boyd, Chris Churchman and Jamie Milligan will be in the team.

The manager is also expected to give Will Hartshorne – a 6ft 4in centre half signed from Bolton Wanderers on loan – his debut too. Reynolds admits he is prioritising the FA Cup over the League Cup, although he believes the team he picks this evening will have more than enough to get the better of the Lilywhites.

“I will say that I am giving the FA Cup priority and that’s no disrespect to the League Cup,” said Reynolds.

“It’s £9,000 for getting through to the next round and we have a good fanbase travelling to Cleethorpes.

“We want to be in the FA Cup and get through to the third qualifying round.

“But the team I pick tonight; they are good players. I would be happy to pick that team for the FA Cup, but the lads who have played so far have done really well.”

Brig suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, but were unlucky to lose 3-2 away at Stalybridge Celtic.

“It was a brilliant performance,” he said. “We have to be realistic at this level. We are coming up against some good teams. You are going to win, lose and draw games.”