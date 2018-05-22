Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds signs new contract

Bamber Bridge manager Neil Reynolds has committed his future to the club

The Brig boss, who has been at the helm since December 2016, has signed a new three-year contract.

The news is a major boost to the club as they begin preparations for life in the NPL Premier Division next season after winning promotion.

Former Brig midfielder Reynolds spent five years as Neil Crowe's assistant at the Sir Tom Finney stadium before being handed the top job.

He has since presided over an 18-month period of success which has seen the club lift the NPL League Cup as well as this season's glorious play-off final win over Prescot Cables.