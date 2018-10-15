Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds still wanted by FC United

FC United of Manchester are still keen to make Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds their new manager.

Officials of the Red Rebels remain in negotiations with the Brig board over a compensation package which would allow Reynolds to make the move to Broadhurst Park.

Without a permanent leader since Tom Greaves resigned as player-boss in August, FC United approached Brig nearly two weeks ago – but their advances have been rebuffed so far.

It is understood Brig are holding out for a large five-figure sum written down in Reynolds’ contract, which he signed in May immediately after guiding the club to promotion to the NPL Premier Division.

Reynolds, who is preparing his side for the trip to Farsley Celtic on Tuesday, has said that he is extremely flattered by the interest in him from FC United, who are currently at the wrong end of the National League North table after a poor start to the season.

However, the Brig No.1 will continue to honour his contract and as far as he is concerned it is business as usual until told otherwise.

“Nothing has changed,” said Reynolds, who watched Brig secure a splendid point away at league leaders Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.

“I am still concentrating on Bamber Bridge and preparing the team for Farsley Celtic.

“I believe FC United are still in touch with Bamber Bridge – they are speaking to the chairman Frank Doyle.

"They are in negotiations, but nothing has happened as far as I am aware.

“I have gone on record many times saying that I am extremely flattered to be connected with a club like FC United.

"But there's not a great deal I can do about it. I signed the contract in May and I will honour that contract.

“Of course I want to manage as high as I can do – and if that’s in the professional game then so be it.

"I just want to keep learning, keep taking Bamber Bridge as far as I can and if there's an opportunity to go higher then great.

"That's where I am, but there's certainly no 'Why are they not letting me go' from me.

"I think as a manager, if you go and win a couple of trophies; get a promotion like I have done then there is bound to be a bit of interest from other clubs.

"You only have to look at someone like Michael Clegg down the road at Atherton Collieries; he's won the cup, they're sitting second in the league .

"There's always going to be interest in managers doing well for their clubs; it's a natural progression."

