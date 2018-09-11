Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds urges men to keep foot on the gas as they prepare to face Buxton

Bamber Bridge’s progression to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup was not met with total approval by boss Neil Reynolds.

Brig defeated Tadcaster Albion thanks to a superlative first half performance which saw them open up a three-goal lead.

However, Reynolds – while thrilled by the opening period showing – was less than impressed with the way his side took their foot off the gas after the break.

Albion managed to pull a goal back and had chances to score again which could have made the tie interesting.

“If I am being picky, the second half was not good enough,” said Reynolds, whose side have been drawn away to Cleethorpes Town after Monday afternoon’s draw.

“We took our foot off the gas and allowed Tadcaster back into it. We gave a sloppy goal away.

“If they would have got a second goal then we could have got into a replay. We are better than what we were second half.

“In terms of the first half – that was brilliant. It’s as good as we are going to be.”

Brig return to league action this evening when they host fifth-placed Buxton at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Still the only team left unbeaten in the league, Brig will have their work cut out against one of the division’s power players.

“They are a very good side,” Reynolds said.

“It just goes to show that their player Tom Dean was a player we tried to sign.

“He lives in Bamber Bridge but he went to Buxton instead.

“I think that shows the kind of wages that they are able to pay compared to us.”