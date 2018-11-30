Bamber Bridge can mix it with big boys says boss Mick Taylor

Bamber Bridge’s ability to compete with the big clubs in the NPL Premier Division has given boss Mick Taylor confidence that his men can kick on over the rest of the season.

Brig have had a tricky fixture list over the last few weeks – coming up against several promotion hopefuls. Over the past five league games, the men from Irongate have faced teams who are all currently in the top half of the table.

Brig have more than held their own in those games, achieving their first league win under their new manager on Saturday at 10th-placed Buxton.

They have also drawn 2-2 with second-placed Nantwich town and lost narrowly to third-placed Gainsborough Trinity.

Brig – who were promoted from the First Division North last season – have also picked up a point at Hednesford Town and lost narrowly to Matlock Town, who are in eighth and 11th place respectively.

“I think if you look at the last few games we have played four out of the top 10,” said Taylor.

“Nantwich are second, Gainsborough were fifth and are now third.

“Matlock, Buxton – they are both in the top 10. We have shown that we can compete with these top sides.

“We have been in every game and could have got something out of every game.

“That’s a great testament to the players in my squad.”

This weekend, Brig host Stalybridge Celtic – another team who situated in the top half of the table.

“We are under no illusions,” said Taylor. “We know we are going to have to be on our game in every game.

“Stalybridge’s front two are very dangerous, very lively.

“They are well drilled and well organised.

“They have a lot of experienced players who have played at a higher level.”

Taylor remains without long-term casualties Regan Linney and Macauley Wilson, while Brad Carsley continues to struggle with tendonitis in his Achilles.