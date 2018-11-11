Bamber Bridge cannot recover from early setbacks at Matlock

Matlock Town 2 Bamber Bridge 1

Brig suffered defeat at Matlock in their NPL Premier Division clash after failing to claw their way back from conceding two early goals.

Ali Waddecar had an early chance for Bamber Bridge but Matlock keeper Ross Durrant saved with his legs.

Instead it was the hosts who took the lead, the goal arriving in the 12th minute as Craig King was allowed to head home unmarked following a fine cross from the left.

And it was 2-0 to Matlock seven minutes later, Nathan Whitehead doubling their advantage, as Brig struggled to get out of their own half for long periods.

Stuart Vasey and Matt Dudley both went into the referee’s notebook as the visitors battled to get a foothold in the game.

But at the interval, Brig still trailed by two goals.

Vasey headed a decent chance wide for Mick Taylor’s side as Bamber Bridge pressed to get on the scoresheet.

Matlock then rattled Brig keeper Danny Roccia’s crossbar as the hosts responded.

But Matt Barnes tested Durrant at the other end, the home keeper saving his 20-yard drive with relative ease.

In the 61st minute, the visitors finally got the breakthrough they were seeking.

Darren McKnight curled a wicked free-kick in, and Waddecar flicked a header which found the net and it was ‘game on’.

Barnes saw a shot charged down, before Jordan Darr was sent on to replace him as Brig pressed for the equaliser.

Callum Spooner was close to levelling the scores after a great run but his shot was well saved and pushed away for a corner.

Keiran Charnock hooked a shot inches wide and McKnight was just off target with his effort.

In the closing minutes Durrant twice punched clear and Matt Lawlor’s shot was blocked.