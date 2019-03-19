Bamber Bridge could lose points in relegation battle because of the demise of North Ferriby United

Bamber Bridge were left in the unusual position of being without a game last Saturday because of a decision made in the High Court.

They were due to face North Ferriby United but the Villagers were wound-up by a judge over a £7,600 debt.

The division’s bottom club will not be able to fulfil their remaining fixtures and Brig were the first opponents to be impacted by that.

Brig manager Mick Taylor said: “We had been warned it could happen and then we got the call on Friday to say the game was off.

“What the league are going to do about it, I don’t know.

“The lads came in and trained on Saturday morning instead and we had a really good session.

“Our focus this week in on this weekend’s game against Farsley Celtic.”

Presumably, the Evo-Stik League will have to expunge North Ferriby’s results.

That wouldn’t be great for Brig with them having won 3-1 against the Humberside team earlier in the campaign.

Taylor said: “If the results no longer count clubs will be affected in different ways.

“Warrington beat them twice and would lose six points, so it wouldn’t fair on them.

“South Shields lost to North Ferriby so they will be laughing.

“At our end of the table, Grantham Town lost to them so they could benefit.

“This will be good for some teams and bad for others.”

For this Saturday’s clash with Farsley at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Taylor hopes to have Kieran Charnock back available.

The centre-half has been out of action with tendonitis in his Achilles tendon.