Bamber Bridge director of football Neil Crowe believes Brig boys should aim high next season

Any mention of the word ‘consolidation’ has been banned around the Sir Tom Finney Stadium ahead of the start of the new league season.

Bamber Bridge will head into unchartered waters next month when they get their NPL Premier Division campaign underway away at Grantham Town.

After winning promotion via the play-offs from the First Division North last term, Brig could be forgiven for targeting a season of respectability as they adjust to the new higher level.

However, the club’s director of football Neil Crowe – who managed the club from 2011 to 2016 believes the particular word is not in currentboss Neil Reynolds’ vocabulary and they will be aiming for success next season.

However, Crowe and Reynolds are under no illusions how challenging next season is going to be and it maybe that come the end of the season they will be more than happy with position of mid-table respectability.

But, as far as they are concerned, there is nothing wrong with setting the bar high.

“If you speak to Renno, he does not like that word consolidation,” Crowe said.

“But in reality, I think if we were to finish in a mid-table spot then we would have done okay. If we were to finish in the top 10 or even in a play-off position then that would be oustanding.

“We know how difficult next season is going to be, but Renno and the players will be aiming to finish as high up the table as we possibly can.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with that.”

Brig have yet to taste victory from their opening three pre-season friendlies, losing to PNE, Morecambe and most recently Squires Gate 2-0 on Saturday.

They welcome Everton Under-23s to Irongate tomorrow evening for what should be an attractive fixture. (kick-off 7-30pm). Crowe revealed the club’s hierarchy are not at all concerned with results at this present – it’s all about gearing up for the first league game of the season on August 18.

“It’s not about winning at the moment,” said Crowe. “it’s about getting match fitness into everybody’s legs.

“If you look at our first two games against North End and Morecambe, they were games we weren’t expecting to win.

“We have got Everton Under-23s coming tomorrow night and we are looking forward to that. it should be a great occasion.

“I would expect them to be a very good side and will probably have lads who have had Premier League experience. It should bea good test for us.”

On Saturday, Brig are at home to Padiham.