Bamber Bridge end drought with win over Stafford Rangers: non-league round-up

A double from Alistair Waddecar guided Brig to a vital 2-0 victory over Stafford Rangers at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Waddecar’s first came from the spot after there was a handball in the area, before Brig’s No.7 added a second late on with a good finish into the roof of the net.

New signing James Dean was quickly into the action, his attempted backheel going narrowly wide of the post on five minutes.

Waddecar was unlucky not to give the hosts the advantage on 30 minutes when his well-struck right footed shot was well saved by Stafford ‘keeper Lewis King.

Hayes then floated the ball into the box and onto the head of Dean shortly before half time but the Brig debutant’s effort went into the ‘keeper’s gloves.

Stafford had the better of the start of the second half, Will McGuffie breaking free from a corner and hooking the ball over the bar.

Daniel Burns then headed a subsequent corner wide from six yards out.

Burns was soon in the action at the other end when he handled Dean’s knockdown in the area, referee John Mulligan pointing the spot.

Despite King guessing the right way, Waddecar struck a hard and low penalty underneath his dive to give Brig a deserved lead on 60 minutes.

The impressive Dean, given the man of the match award, had an important part to play in the second goal, his lay off allowing Waddecar to fire the ball into the roof of the net on the edge of the box to spark wild celebrations behind the goal.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City moved to withing two points of leaders South Shields in the NPL Premier Division with a brilliant 1-0 away win.

The winning goal arrived in the second half when David Norris tapped home Sam Bailey’s corner.

In the North West Division, Clitheroe thrashed Droylsden 4-0 at Shawbridge and Kendal Town were 3-2 winners away at Ossett United.

Longridge Town were 6-4 winners over Thornaby in the the FA Vase. In the NWC Premier Division, Charnock Richard thrashed Whitchurch 4-0 but Burscough lost 6-0 at Winsford.