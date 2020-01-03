Bamber Bridge face tough test against ex-PNE striker Jon Macken’s Radcliffe this weekend

Bamber Bridge will look to make it three away wins in a row under new boss Jamie Milligan when they travel to Radcliffe in the NPL Premier Division on Saturday.

Brig secured their first point of the new year on Wednesday, fighting back from 3-2 down with 10 men to draw 3-3 against Warrington Town thanks to Richie Allen’s 94th-minute strike.

And Milligan was pleased with the character his players showed.

“I think going down to 10 men showed a lot of character from the lads,” he said.

“In the first half we showed them too much respect, we had a good five or 10 minutes to start with and then we sat back and let them come into the game.

“At half-time we got into them a little bit and then we came out fighting and showed unbelievable character, especially after going down to 10 men.”

After four points gained in their last two games against sides in the top portion of the table, seventh-placed Radcliffe will provide another test for Milligan’s men.

Despite losing top marksman Tunde Owolabi to FC United in the summer, ex-PNE striker Jon Macken’s men have won seven of their last 10 games to leave them just one point outside the playoffs.

They did, however, lose 3-2 to The Reds on New Year’s Day, despite on-loan Mansfield striker Tyrese Sinclair’s 36th-minute opener.

This will be the first time the two sides have met this year, after the reverse fixture at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium was postponed in August.

In terms of team news, Brig will definitely be without Chris Marlow after he was shown a straight red card against Warrington.

That leaves Milligan with a selection dilemma, with top scorer Alistair Waddecar having missed the last two games through injury.

Adam Sumner could make a return to the starting line-up after again featuring from the bench on New Year’s Day, whilst Danny Forbes and Joe Booth could also be in contention.

Ryan White remains out, whilst Macauley Wilson is close to a return after a long period on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Elsewhere, Southport play host to York City tomorrow in the National League North.

In the NPL Premier Division, Lancaster City are at home to Morpeth Town, while both Clitheroe and Kendal Town are without games in the NPL North West Division this weekend.

And in the NWCL Premier Division, Burscough travel to Ashton Athletic, Charnock Richard host Irlam and Longridge Town are at home to Winsford United.

Garstang welcome Nelson to The Riverside in the NWCL First Division North.