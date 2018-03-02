Bamber Bridge fixture pile-up is a worry for boss Neil Reynolds

Bamber Bridge are bracing themselves for a fixture pile-up as they look to maintain their bid for glory on two fronts this season.

Tuesday night’s postponement of their meeting with promotion rivals Hyde United means they have 14 league games to fit in between now and the end of the season on April 28.

To compound matters, they are also well behind schedule in the League Cup – a competition which they are looking to defend this season.

Their second-round match at Atherton Collieries has been postponed on several occasions, with the latest attempt to get the fixture played scheduled for Monday, weather permitting.

And this weekend’s league clash at fifth-placed Prescot Cables is looking very doubtful due to the ‘Beast from the East’.

“The cup game with Atherton Collieries is just getting a joke now,” said manager Neil Reynolds.

“The League Cup is a competition we want to do well in. We are the defending champions and it’s important to us.

“But we have still got to play our second round, if we win that then we will play Scarborough in the third round – the draw for the quarter-final has already been made.”

Should this weekend’s game go ahead, it will be another chance for Reynolds to field new signing Adam Roscoe, who has arrived on loan from Chorley.

The experienced midfielder made his debut in the 0-0 draw against Scarborough on Saturday and Reynolds believes he is going to be a major asset.

“Adam has done it at this level and above. One of the reasons I have brought him in is not just his ability but his experience as well,” said Reynolds.