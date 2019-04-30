Bamber Bridge have announced Joey Collins as their new first-team manager

Joey Collins has been named the new manager of Bamber Bridge

Formerly Brig's first team coach, he became joint interim manager alongside Matt Lawlor following the resignation of previous boss Mick Taylor.

Together the pair guided the club to survival in the NPL Premier Division over the final few weeks of the season.

Lawlor, who is the club's skipper and central defender, will remain as part of the management team, but due to accepting a new full time coaching role at Fleetwood Town, he has decided to continue to concentrate on playing.

Confirming the appointment, Brig’s director of football Neil Crowe said: “The club have decided to move quickly with the managerial appointments to allow Joey and Matt the maximum time to prepare the team for the upcoming season.

"Having successfully managed the team’s survival in the NPL Premier Division, after a roller-coaster season, the club felt they are the right team to lead Brig in the 2019/20 season.

Joey brings a huge amount of experience to the club on the coaching side, with previous experience as both a player and coach with the British Army’s national team and as a coach with Fleetwood Town FC Academy.

Everyone at Brig knows Matt (Lawlor) as a player, but he shown his coaching ability since stepping up to the role of player/coach and most recently joint interim manager.

The club are delighted he’s agreed to continue as part of the management team alongside his role as first team captain.

The club also confirmed that Stuart Barton and Mac Taylor will also continue their roles on the coaching staff.