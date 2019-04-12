Bamber Bridge in desperate need of points for survival

Bamber Bridge boss Matt Lawlor is hoping the memory of their last win will aid their quest for three points this weekend.

Brig are staring down the barrel of relegation after a torrid run of results has seen them drop into the bottom three of the NPL Premier Division.

They have lost their previous seven league games – that extends to nine in all competitions – and have not won any competitive game since January 12 when they defeated Hyde United 5-2 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Interestingly, they face the Tigers this weekend on their 4G pitch and caretaker-boss Lawlor is hoping his men can draw on that performance to give them confidence tomorrow.

Lawlor admits his team have very little room for error now with four games of the season left.

They currently trail fourth-bottom Mickleover Sports – who they are scheduled to face at the Sir tom Finney Stadium on the final day of the season – by four points, although they do have a game in hand.

“We need to start winning,” said Lawlor. “We need maximum points from our last four games to keep our place in this division.

“We will be putting the pressure on everybody – myself, the players, the backroom staff – we need 12 points. We beat Hyde 5-2 the last time we won and that was one of our best performances of the season.

“Hyde are a very good team .

“They are going to be up for it – they beat us at their place in the FA Trophy.

“That was Micky Taylor’s first game in charge and in the first half they were really, really good.”

Brig – who lost 4-2 at home to Scarborough Athletic last weekend, arranged a friendly in midweek against NWCL Division One North side AFC Blackpool.

It was a chance to rediscover the winning feeling and Brig duly obliged with a 3-0 victory over the lower-ranked outfit. Mark Buchan scored two, including one from the penalty spot, and the other goal came from Dom McGiveron.