Bamber Bridge looking to spoil South Shields’ perfect home record

Bamber Bridge arguably face their toughest proposition of the season this weekend when they travel to title challengers South Shields.

The Mariners are second in the NPL Premier Division, level on points with current leaders Warrington Town with a game in hand.

They boast the best home record anywhere in the country this season.

Out of 13 league games played on their home patch, the North East outfit have yet to drop a single point.

They are also the form side in the division having won their previous seven games.

Both teams are well known to each other – they were promoted together last season from the NPL First Division North – the Mariners as champions with Brig going up via the play-offs.”

“They will be massive favourites,” said Brig boss Mick Taylor. “We will be massive underdogs.

“They are a very strong side. They were very strong last season and went up.

“The good thing about them is they have the resources to go out and strengthen which they have done. They have just signed Luke Daly from Droylsden. He is a great player – a real talent. They get good crowds – it’s always a great atmosphere at their place.

“You would expect them to go up this year and kick on again because of the infrastructure that they have.

“But I expect us to go there and give a good account of ourselves and if we can play like we can do and hit the heights, I don’t see why we can’t be the first side to take points off them at home.”

Meanwhile Taylor has bolstered his squad with the signings of Ben Thomas and Daniel Wisdom.

The pair are unlikely to feature this weekend.

Thomas is a 22 year old full back who arrives from Kendal Town, having previously served his time at Morecambe FC’s academy.

The signing of 29 year old Wisdom was described as “a great coup” by Taylor as he brings a wealth of non-league experience having previously played for Kendal Town, Northwich Victoria, FC United of Manchester and Stalybridge Celtic.

“I’m delighted to get the Wisdom signing over the line. It’s taken time but well worth the wait and we all can’t wait to work with ‘Wizzo’,” said Taylor

“He can play both fullback or centre-midfield. That gives us options as we only have a small squad.

“He’s been out following a significant injury, but he’s now fully recovered and we look forward to getting him back in to full training and seeing him in the first team once he has reached full fitness.”

On Thomas, Taylor added: “He’s a great talent and comes hungry to prove himself. He has a great attitude and is a fantastic addition to the squad.”