Bamber Bridge manager Joey Collins says tough opening is not telling the whole story

Bamber Bridge boss Joey Collins reckons a truer reflection of his side’s abilities is beginning to appear.

There may have been a few murmurs of concern among the club’s supporters in the early part of the season after Brig suffered three defeats from their opening four games.

However, a quick glance at the NPL Premier Division table will show that all of those losses have come away from home – and against teams who currently occupy positions in the top five.

Indeed leaders Matlock Town – who Brig lost to 1-0 on the opening day – hold a one-point advantage over third-placed Warrington Town, who enjoyed a 3-1 victory over Collins’ men.

On Saturday, Brig were well beaten 4-1 by South Shields – who are currently fifth, four points behind Matlock, albeit with a game in hand.

In contrast to their difficulties away from home, Brig have been perfect at home, beating Ashton United 3-2 and on Tuesday night, they were impressive in brushing aside Atherton Collieries 3-0 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

“We have lost all three games away but if you look at who we have played, they are probably the top three teams in the league,” said Collins

“It’s probably good for us to get them out of the way early.

“I was really pleased with Tuesday night. The lads worked really hard.

“I think having our captain Matt Lawlor back, who has missed the last couple of games, galvanised the dressing room.

“They had man sent off early, but I still think we put on a good performance.

“We moved the ball well and took our chances, which is always nice to see.”

Despite the 3-0 win, Collins is still looking to bolster his squad, particularly in attack.

New signing Gary Pett is unavailable at the moment due to work commitments and Collins revealed he has placed seven days’ notice on a player and is hoping to speak to him in the coming days.

Meanwhile, this weekend Brig turn their attentions to the FA Cup when they travel to face NPL North West outfit Trafford in the first round of qualifying.

“They haven’t had the best of starts in the league,” said Collins, who will be without Scott Harries and Callum Spooner.

“But they had a great win on Tuesday night when they beat Kendal 7-2. It should be a good game.”