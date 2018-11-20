Bamber Bridge’s ‘Duracell bunny’ Alistair Waddecar is honoured

Bamber Bridge have made frontman Alistair Waddecar an honorary life member of the club in recognition of his long service.

Waddecar scored both of Brig’s goals in their 2-2 draw with high-flying Nantwich Town on Saturday at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

His second goal which brought them level late in the game was a solo effort from more than 25 yards after a run from his own half.

Waddecar has played more than 400 games for Brig and he was awarded with the life membership in the club house after the game.

He was likened by Brig manager Mick Taylor to the ‘Duracell Bunny’ for his ability to keep going in matches.

Taylor said: “Ali just keeps going, he’s like the Duracell Bunny who never stops.

“What a finish it was for the second goal.

“It looked like there was nothing on but he saw the chance of putting it into the bottom corner – he is a real opportunist.

“It’s great to have him here, he’s a big part of what we do.”

Taylor felt his side were worthy of their point against Nantwich.

He saluted their battling qualities in equalising twice to peg back the Dabbers who are second in the table.

Taylor said: “I thought we totally deserved the point, we played well.

“We grew into it after a sloppy first 15 minutes and I was pleased with them.

“I’m proud of the way they dug in and never gave up.

“What we ‘ve got here is a never-say-die attitude.”

Brig are back in action this evening when they play host to Gainsborough Trinity.

The visitors make the trip from Lincolnshire in seventh place and will provide tough opposition.

On Saturday, Taylor was able to welcome back striker Brad Carsley into the starting XI after a bout of tendonitis in his Achilles.

Brig had been managing his return, the injury being one the former Longridge man had suffered from in the past.

Danny Forbes was also back in the squad after injury.

Brig are in 15th place going into tonight’s clash. They can climb one slot if they beat Gainsborough.

Taylor is still looking for his first league win in charge since taking over from Neil Reynolds last month.

However, Brig have picked-up victories against Chorley and Colne in cup competitions.

The draw with Nantwich was extremely encouraging and added to the point they got away at Hednesford.