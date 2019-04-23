Bamber Bridge's joint caretaker managers Matt Lawlor and Joey Collins set for talks about taking the job on permanently

After rescuing the club from the drop, captain Matt Lawlor revealed he is ‘one million per cent’ interested in becoming joint full-time manager of Bamber Bridge.

The 30-year-old central defender – alongside first-team coach Joey Collins – has done a remarkable job in guiding the club to safety from the jaws of relegation in the NPL Premier Division.

Installed in a caretaker capacity following the resignation of previous boss Mick Taylor at the end of last month, the pair have managed to secure survival with one game of the season to spare.

After a run of nine successive defeats, Brig slipped into the bottom three following a 4-2 home defeat to Scarborough Athletic on April 6.

However, since then they have enjoyed a dramatic about-turn in results – winning their past three league fixtures.

The 2-0 win at Marine on Easter Monday – combined with Mickleover Sports 1-0 loss at Basford United – means Brig cannot be caught at the bottom.

Lawlor – who has played more than 350 games for the club – revealed no specific discussions have taken place between himself and the club’s hierarchy about taking on the role full-time.

But with survival now assured, he will be more than willing to hear what the board’s plans are going forward.

“I would love to do it,” said Lawlor, who has continued to play with Collins conducting matters off the pitch.

“I still want to play, but I would be a million percent interested in taking the job on full time. A lot depends on my day job – that’s the important thing.

“If work doesn’t allow it then I can’t do it. There’s one one or two things I need to sort out at work and I should know more in that regard by the end of this week.

“If I was to take it on full-time, it would have to be with Joey.

“But we would have to speak to the club and see what they think.”

Lawlor expects to hold talks with the board following this weekend’s final game of the season at home to Mickleover.