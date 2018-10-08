Bamber Bridge turn down approach from FC United for manager Neil Reynolds

Bamber Bridge have rejected an official approach from FC United of Manchester for their manager Neil Reynolds.

The Red Rebels asked for permission to speak to the Brig boss last week with a view to taking over the managerial reins at Broadhurst Park.

FC United are currently languishing at the bottom of the National League North after picking up just six points from their opening 11 games.

They have been without a permanent leader since Tom Greaves stepped down in August, although Dave Chadwick has taken charge of the team in a caretaker capacity.

Reynolds has been the manager at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium since December 2016 after taking over from Neil Crowe, who he served for five years as the assistant manager.

Over the past two years he has presided over a golden period in the club’s history. In 2017, the club won the League Cup and last season sealed promotion to the NPL Premier Division via the play-offs.

This campaign the club has made a fine start, collecting 13 points from their first nine league games.

Reynolds is under contract at Brig and it is believed any team looking to prise him away from Irongate will have to pay a five-figure release sum.

Managing director Alan Grant said: “I can confirm that there has been an official approach for Neil from FC United.

“The state of play is that the club have decided not to move ahead with FC United and have declined the approach.

“So Neil is now focused on Tuesday night's league game at home against North Ferriby United.”