Bamber Bridge will stay true to footballing principles ahead of two mouth-watering clashes

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan insists his team will not change for anybody as they prepare for two important games coming up.

Brig travel to NPL Premier Division play-off hopefuls Scarborough Athletic this weekend.

And that is followed by what will be arguably the biggest game of the season, when former manager Neil Reynolds returns to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium when he brings his title-chasing FC United of Manchester outfit a week on Saturday.

“Scarborough’s a really big game for us,” said Milligan.

“It’s a game we are going to go there and try to win.

“We will look to play our normal football – like I have said before, we won’t change for anybody.

“We will look to try to get a result there, and then it’s FC United the week after, which is going to be a brilliant game.

“There will be a big crowd on and I know our lads will rise to it.”

Two goals from Matt Dudley handed Brig a 2-1 victory over second-bottom Grantham Town – the three points putting further delight between themselves and the bottom reaches of the division.

Indeed Brig are now nearer to the play-off positions than the bottom two and Milligan admits he was pleased with the win.

“The result was brilliant and the performance was good too,” Milligan said.

“We came out flying, got the early goal – I thought they came into it a little bit towards the end of the first half. But I thought we ground it out really well, played some really good stuff and scored two great goals.”