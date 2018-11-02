Bamber Bridge will tighten up to make progress promises No.2 Neil Crowe

Bamber Bridge assistant boss Neil Crowe believes the fans got a little glimpse into the future after the team enjoyed a fine 3-1 win over Colne on Tuesday.

The victory over the Reds in the NPL League Cup at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium was the first under new boss Mick Taylor, who took charge last month following the departure of Neil Reynolds.

While Brig’s attacking prowess has never really been in doubt, the new management team felt the team’s defensive set-up has been a little too open in the first few months of the season.

After making a few tweaks at the back, Crowe felt the team got the balance between attack and defence just right against Colne, who are riding high near the top of the First Division West.

“To be honest, like I have said, not much needed changing,” Crowe said. “We just felt a couple of things needed tweaking with the back four.

“Mick and I felt we just needed to be a bit tighter.

“We didn’t need to change things in terms of personnel, just tactically.

“We were pleased with the back four against Colne.

“We are not daft – we know it’s not going to happen overnight.

“But we just wanted to tighten up at the back because we have conceded quite a few goals this season.

“I was pleased for Mick to get his first win, especially after the week he’s had since his appointment. It was a good win – Colne are a decent side. We were very pleased.”

While Reynolds made bold statements about his aspirations for Brig, Crowe insisted the new management team were going to be a little more understated.

“Renno was very ambitious,” Crowe said. “We are going to be a bit more realistic. We are not going to put ourselves on a pedestal to be shot down.

“We are just looking to finish as high as we possibly can.

“It’s a learning curve being in this division. The teams are more clinical, more physical, fitter.

“We have got to make sure that we stay in this division and then look to build again for the following season.”

Crowe revealed Brig have not renewed goalkeeper Oliver Byrne’s loan spell from Blackburn Rovers.

Last season’s No.1 Lloyd Rigby looks set to start at Hednesford Town this weekend, although Danny Roccia – who started against Colne – could come into the reckoning.

However, one player who looks set to leave Irongate is wide player Andy Haworth. He only joined last month but is the subject of interest from Stafford Rangers.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s fixture, Crowe said: “Hednesford a couple of years ago were a lot higher up the football pyramid.

“We don’t know what to expect. I’ve never been to Hednesford.

“There’s no easy games in this division.”