Bamber Bridge won’t bet the ranch in quest for success

Neil Reynolds will not be held to ransom as he seeks to boost his squad for the challenge of the NPL Premier Division football next season.

The Bamber Bridge manager has been quoted some eye-watering figures in his bid to bring players into the club following promotion from the First Division North.

He has managed to sign three players – Jordan Darr,on loan from Chorley, Paul Dawson and Matty Morgan, but has so far been frustrated as he looks to add to that number.

In any case, Reynolds is more than happy with his current crop of players, and has no intention of breaking the bank which could upset the club both on and off the pitch.

“The financial aspect of some of it is way above what a club like Bamber Bridge can afford,” said Reynolds.

“I have been quoted £350 to £400 a week by some players.

“We cant go anywhere close to that – nor would I want to.”

Reynolds would like to bring in a centre half and centre midfielder to the club, but is in no rush to replace winger Lewis Nightingale, who joined Warrington Town last week.

He has also invited former player Chris Churchman to pre-season training and challenged the midfielder to earn a deal.

While everything may be quiet on the transfer front, Reynolds revealed he and the club’s board have been holding regular meetings as they look to increase the club’s profile.

“We want to build a community club – one that people can be proud of,” he said. “I walk around Clitheroe, where I live, on matchday and you see the Clitheroe hats and scarves.

“I want it so that you walk down Station Road in Bamber Bridge and you see the Brig shirts.”