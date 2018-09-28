Bamber Bridge won’t stand still says Reynolds

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds is set to shake his squad up as he looks to take the club to the next level.

The Brig manager has remained loyal to the players who helped the club win promotion from the NPL First Division North last season.

And while he has been pleased with the way they have performed over the opening weeks of the Premier Division campaign, Reynolds is refusing to stand still.

He is hopeful of bringing in a number of new additions to provide competition for places ahead of their home clash with Stafford Rangers this weekend. Reynolds has decided to act after receiving a few words of wisdom from former Lancaster City boss Phil Brown.

Last season, the Dolly Blues were in a similar position to where Brig are now. After winning promotion, City began the following season well.

But as time went on they began to fade and finished in a lowly 18th spot in the table.

They have subsequently begun this season disastrously – and Brown resigned from his role earlier this month.

“Phil was talking to my director of football Neil Crowe the other day,” said Reynolds. “Last season he went with the players that got Lancaster out of the First Division North and over the first 10 or 11 games they did well, but he did not improve it.

“Phil said that if he could have his time again, he would have strengthened his squad then.

“We have played 10 or 11 games now and we have done okay, but we need better in certain areas.

“I’ve been working hard this week trying to bring in a few new faces.”

Young defender Will Hartsthorne – on loan from Bolton Wanderers – could make his debut this weekend after recovering from a calf injury.

Reynolds is looking to strengthen the goalkeeping department, midfield and out wide.

Meanwhile, Reynolds has warned his players that they cannot afford to lose their discipline like they did on Tuesday night against Cleethorpes Town in the FA Cup.

After working so hard to earn a replay on Saturday in a 3-3 draw in Lincolnshire, Brig were dumped out of the competition in unceremonious fashion 5-0 on Tuesday night at the Sir Tom Finney.

Admittedly a few refereeing decisions went against them and they were reduced to 10 men for much of the match after Michael Potts was red carded for a high boot.

Buy Reynolds said: “I had a go at them afterwards because we have got to be better out there. Our ill discipline has cost us and we are out of the FA Cup.”

They will need to be better this weekend against Rangers, who are just a point outside the play-offs.

“We can’t be still smarting from Tuesday else we will be on the end of another 5-0 defeat,” Reynolds said.