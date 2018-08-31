Boss Neil Reynolds believes home comforts are the key for Bamber Bridge

Neil Reynolds says home is where success is built.

In last term’s NPL First Division North promotion campaign Brig lost just once at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

His side are unbeaten in their start to life in their new league, the NPL Premier Division, a win over Workington and draw with Warrington Town giving them four points from their first two home games.

Now as they enter September at home to Witton Albion Reynolds is hungry for more.

He said: “We only lost once at home last year and we want the same again. Our gates are increasing, we had 450 on bank holiday Monday and we want that to continue.

“Hopefully we can get another big gate and entertain.”

Regan Linney has gone for a scan on a knee injury, while Macauley Wilson is a doubt after picking up a knock on Monday.

James Boyd has gone on loan to Squires Gate and Phil Doughty has joined Longiridge Town on-loan.

Aside from that, Reynolds has a squad of 18 to choose from.

Said Reynolds: “Looking at the fixtures and going into a new league we’ve done really well. Grantham, Workington, the FA Cup, Warrington – you could look and say, ‘Where is that first win going to come from’? But we are unbeaten and we’ve adapted.

“Things are going well at the moment. But we have to be on our game, we are a good team but we can switch off.

“Against Stocksbridge in the FA Cup we switched off for 30 seconds and were punished.

“That is going to happen at this level if we switch off. But we won the game and we will learn from that.”

So how is Reynolds handling that? The Brig boss is using technology to get the message across.

Speaking about how he is addressing that switch-off he said: “I do so much work on shape and distances, like seeing if we are 10 to 15 yards away from each other.

“The big thing now is I can put footage on the TV in the dressing so I can show the lads clips and what we need to work on. I can show them what I mean about shape and they are taking it on board.

“We have got vests that can show us the heat maps and that can show us where they have been on the pitch and again, how we can adapt and improve. I approach this job like I would a professional football club, and we are using anything in our ability to ensure we are competing in this league.

“We are not just here to make up the numbers.

Elsewhere, in the NPL First Division West, Clitheroe travel to Leek Town, while Kendal entertain Newcastle Town.

AFC Fylde are away to Ebbsfleet United in the National League.

And in the National Leahue North, Southport play host to Spennymoor Town.