Boss Neil Reynolds fully focused on Bamber Bridge amid FC United interest

Manager Neil Reynolds will not dig his heels in and demand a move away from Bamber Bridge.

The Brig boss has been the subject of intense speculation surrounding his future over the past couple of days after news broke that managerless FC United of Manchester had made an official approach for his services.

That approach has been rejected by the hierarchy at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium with FC United seemingly unwilling at this stage to stump up the cash - believed to be a five-figure sum - which would release Reynolds from his contract.

The 41-year-old admitted that he is extremely flattered by the interest from FC United, who are currently bottom of the National League North, but insisted that his head has not been turned by the speculation.

It was certainly business as usual on Tuesday night as Brig secured an excellent 3-1 victory over North Ferriby United at Irongate to move up to 11th in the table in the NPL Premier Division.

Reynolds revealed that he has held several discussions with the Brig board over the past week and has also held tentative talks with FC United officials after being granted permission to do so.

But as far as he is concerned the situation is out of his hands and he will continue to respect the three-year contract he signed earlier this year.

And unless told otherwise he would be fully focused on preparing the team for this weekend's NPL Premier Division clash at Scarborough Athletic.

"I've had a few discussions with the hierarchy at Bamber Bridge over the past week and have had two or three discussions with officials from FC United - permission was granted for me to do so," said Reynolds.

"Bamber Bridge don't want me to go and I'm under contract.

"There will be no digging my heels in about the situation because I signed the contract and I will respect the contract.

"I totally understand where Bamber Bridge are coming from - they are looking after the club.

"When a manager does go, you get the situation of, 'Will he take the backroom staff with him, will he take the players with him?'

"I totally understand all that.

"I am happy at Bamber Bridge. The club has been brilliant to me.

"We have had two great years and we are doing well in the Premier Division.

"People have said to me, 'What if we get in the play-offs this year' and that was the target at the start of the season.

"It may have been an unrealistic target, but things are going really well for us this season.

"I think anybody who saw the game on Tuesday night will know that I haven't been affected.

"As soon as the games start, I forget about everything else and put 500% into what i am doing.

"I am fully focused on Scarborough on Saturday - if something happens in the meantime, it happens."