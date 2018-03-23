Brig are geared up for final countdown

Consistency is the key for Bamber Bridge now as they eye up the possibility of automatic promotion out of the NPL First Division North.

Neil Reynolds’ men produced the performance of the season on Tuesday night when they defeated title favourites South Shields 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Although Brig are still outsiders to claim one of the two automatic slots, Reynolds believes his men are still firmly in the hunt for a top-two spot.

And the boss believes if his men can reproduce the same sort of form which put paid to the Mariners over the final 10 games then there is every chance they could be celebrating come the end of the season.

“It’s about consistency levels,” Reynolds said. “I’ve said to the lads all the way through, if they want to be where they want to be at theend of the season, they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas.

“We were probably at 70% or 80% on Saturday against Hyde, but you saw on Tuesday night that the lads have really rolled their sleeves up.

“We put a statement out to the league that we ain’t going anywhere.

“All credit to South Shields but they came up against a hungry Bamber Bridge team.

“When we play like that, when we move the ball like that, we are as good as anything in the league, but consistency is going to be key now from here on in.”

Brig enjoyed a 3-2 success over third-placed Scarborough Athletic a couple of weeks ago, but were unable to back that up in their following two games, picking up just a point.

Reynolds said it was imperative that Brig collected three points this weekend at home to Glossop.

“We were at our best on Tuesday night, but we have now got to take that in to Saturday against Glossop,” he said.

“We can’t undo all the hard work like we did after Scarborough when we let ourselves down against Droylsden and Hyde. We need to kick-on.”