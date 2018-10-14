Brig boys must settle for a point

Scarborough 0 Bamber Bridge 0

Bamber Bridge returned from their second trip to the North Yorkshire coast on consecutive weekends, with a point deservedly earned in very blustery conditions at The Flamingo Land Stadium.

Ali Waddecar had been handed the captain’s armband as he made his 400th appearance for Brig.

The game started with the visitors attacking the noisy Shed End of the ground in a howling gale.

It was clear from the off that the wind would be a major factor in proceedings, and so it turned out. Both sets of players struggled with both the weather and the very bouncy 4G pitch.

With The home side playing with the wind at their backs it was no surprise that they pinned Brig back in the early stages.

The visitors suffered a setback on 15 minutes when Macauley Wilson looked to have jarred his knee and had to be replaced by Darren McKnight.

Brig were trying to keep the ball down and pass it on the deck, while the hosts looked to use the wind and launch the ball forward at every opportunity.

Chances were thin on the ground in the first half-hour, with only two attempts of note.

Oli Byrne in goal for Brig made a fine point-blank save following a low cross drilled in from the left.

Brad Carsley had the Brig chance, rising well to meet a Chris Marlow cross but heading a yard over the bar.

With half time approaching, Byrne again made a great save, this time from a wind-assisted 30-yard free-kick.

By this stage of the match, the “electric” atmosphere that greeted the home side on to the pitch from the 1,160 crowd had gone flat as Brig continued to thwart the Boro team.

The last action of the half saw another Boro free-kick sail high and wide over the bar.

Bamber Bridge started the second half with the wind at their backs and looked a different proposition right from the kick off.

Carsley ended a good spell of pressure with a close range shot that was blocked on the six-yard line.

McKnight then struck a superb volley with the outside of his boot from 20 yards that brought a terrific full-length save from the Boro keeper.

At the other end Byrne again saved well following a towering header from a left-wing cross.

Moments later and the Boro fans were screaming for a penalty as Byrne clattered into the home forward while diving at his feet to maker the save, the referee waved away the appeals.

Brig went down to other end and Paul Dawson struck a shot from the edge of the box that cleared the bar. Brig were now having their best spell of the game and really pushing the hosts back.

A succession of corners were cleared by the home side before Waddecar struck a 30-yard free-kick that flashed just wide.

Brig made two second-half changes midway through the half, Andy Haworth and Jordan Darr replacing Carsley and Danny Forbes.

Brig continued to look the more likely to break the deadlock and Keiran Charnock was unfortunate as he tried to get his head onto a right-wing cross.

But the wind just took the ball away as he was about to head goalward.

Waddecar then controlled the ball in the box before laying it back to Haworth, whose snap-shot was well saved by the keeper at the expense of another corner.

Brig then produced the move of the match, as the game entered added time, moving the ball from one side of the pitch to the other.

A superb cross was met by Darr on the volley at the far post but his goalbound effort was blocked and cleared for a corner.

Bamber Bridge: Byrne, Dawson, Marlow, Lawlor, Charnock, Wilson, Waddecar Forbes, Carsley, Churchman, White

Subs: McKnight, Darr, Haworth, Dodd, Rigby (GK)

Attendance: 1,160