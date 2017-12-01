Brig eager to vent their frustrations on Glossop

Neil Reynolds admits his Bamber Bridge team will be champing at the bit tomorrow when they travel to Glossop North End.

Brig are still smarting from their first home defeat of the season against Ramsbottom United a fortnight ago.

Unfortunately, since the 3-2 loss to Rammy, the weather has prevented Brig from righting the wrongs of that performance – much to their frustration.

Their game last Saturday at home to Hyde United was postponed and their away fixture at Atherton Colleries on Monday night suffered a similar fate.

“It’s been massively frustrating,” said Reynolds.

“After the performance and result against Ramsbottom, we were really keen to get back out there and put that behind us.

“But unfortunately both the games against Hyde and Atherton were called off.

“The lads have been in training Tuesday-Thursday over the past couple of weeks .

“They are champing at the bit – hopefully, we will get a game on Saturday.”

By all accounts, Glossop’s pitch is in a good state and there is every chance that this weekend’s game will go-ahead.

Reynolds has labelled the game as ‘must-win’ for his side. North End are currently in sixth spot in the table – seven points behind second-placed Brig with a game in hand.

“It’s a must-win game for us,” said Reynolds. “If we don’t win we are going to get dragged back into the pack.

“To be honest, the Rammy game was must win for us and in our little mini-leagues which we have through the season, we had targeted a point from the Glossop game.

“But because we lost against Rammy at home, the Glossop game is now one we have to win.”

Having topped the division for much of the early part of the season, Brig have slipped a place and have been overtaken by big title favourites South Shields.

The North East outfit are now three points ahead of Brig with three games in hand, although Reynolds does not necessarily believe that they will run away with the title.

“We keep going on about South Shields and I always expected them with the budget and the facilities to overtake us and probably go on and win it.

“But if you look, I think it’s one win in four. They’ve drawn at Prescot, gone out of the Trophy, gone out of the FA Cup.

“They are not havings things all their own way. If we can stay near to them, then it should set things up nicely for when we play them on New Year’s Eve.

Reynolds has a full squad to choose from apart from defender Matt Lawlor and Phil Doughty, who are close to a return to fitness and the squad.