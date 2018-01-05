Brig lose services of loan centre-back Baines

Bamber Bridge have lost the services of defender Lewis Baines after he was recalled by parent club Fleetwood.

Baines joined Brig on a youth loan in September and has played a big part in their promotion push.

It is a big loss for the Sir Tom Finney Stadium outfit, with Brig boss Neil Reynolds a big fan of the youngster.

Reynolds said: “Lewis has gone back to Fleetwood.

“He has the potential to go on to bigger and better things – in my opinion he is good enough to be around the Fleetwood squad.

“Lewis was with us from early in the season and has done ever so well.

“We lost Matt Lawlor to a bad injury in September but Lewis came in and has been one of the reasons why we have done so well.

“We’re very grateful to Fleetwood for having allowed us to have Lewis and now we have to get on without him.”

Weather permitting, Brig make the trip to mid-table Mossley tomorrow.

That is followed by a visit to Atherton Colleries in the League Cup on Monday night.

Over Christmas, Reynolds’ men won 4-1 at Goole AFC on December 23 before sharing a 2-2 draw with Colwyn Bay on New Year’s Day.

In between, the home games with Skelmersdale and South Shields fell foul of the weather.

At Colwyn Bay on Monday, Brig twice led, the home side equalising the second time in the last minute.

“On reflection, a draw at Colwyn Bay was a fair result,” Reynolds told the Post.

“The manner in which we conceded right at the end was disappointing.

“Maybe we had done enough to win the game but as I said to the lads afterwards, if you win your home games and draw away, you are going to be there or thereabouts.

“Who knows how vital that point could be at the end of the season?

“Before Christmas we won 4-1 at Goole which was a good result, so we’ve come out of this period with four points from six.

“We had two home games postponed, which couldn’t be helped.

“The good thing is that we are right in the mix with 22 games to play.

“It is in our hands and it is about what we do.

“If we repeat the first half of the season in the second half, we are going to be there or thereabouts.

“At the start of the season, I wanted to be up there in the chasing pack at this stage, I didn’t want to be back in 10th and playing catch-up.

“We are right in there and I’m looking forward to the games ahead of us.”

Reynolds is looking to add to his squad soon, the loss of Baines creating a vacancy.

For the Mossley clash, Matt Mahoney is an injury concern having hurt his groin at Colwyn Bay.

Adam Dodd twisted his knee in that game and is a doubt for Saturday.