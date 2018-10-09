Brig need ruthless edge, says skip Matt

Bamber Bridge captain Matt Lawlor has urged his team-mates to be more ruthless in front of goal after going down to defeat on Saturday.

Brig were beaten for only the second time in the league this season when they lost 2-1 at Whitby Town.

Dale Hopson was the matchwinner for the hosts, confidently despatching a late penalty after visiting goalkeeper Oli Byrne had brought down Junior Mondal in the 79th minute.

Lawlor admits the dressing room after the final whistle was a frustrated place as Brig had created a whole host of chances but only had Alistair Waddecar’s goal to show for their efforts.

“We were unfortunate,” said Lawlor. “We had so many chances in comparison to them but they were a bit more ruthless in front of goal.

“We played very well especially first half, but goals change games and we should have been three or four one up at half-time.

“We have found that the big teams in this league are a bit more ruthless and as long as we don’t take our chances, then more likely than not, they will take theirs.”

Brig welcome strugglers North Ferriby United to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium ahead of a trip to NPL Premier Division leaders Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.

Lawlor said. “I think it was only last year that North Ferriby were a National League North club, so they are still a big club.

“But not being disrespectful or arrogant, any home home game we want to win regardless of who the opposition is.

“I like to think if we perform, we can get the three points.”