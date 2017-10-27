Brig’s Trophy hopes going down to Wire

Bamber Bridge will meet familiar foes tomorrow when they travel to Warrington Town in the FA Trophy.

The two face each other in the first qualifying round of the competition in what should be an enticing encounter. In recent years, the clash has been a regular fixture on the NPL First Division North calendar.

However, Town’s promotion last year means a division now separates the two clubs.

Indeed, the Wire have begun the new campaign in fine style and are currently in third spot in the table – level on points with leaders Altrincham.

But likewise, Brig are riding high and currenly lead the way in the First Division North – albeit second-placed South Shields have three games in hand. Boss Neil Reynolds admits he is relishing the prospect of heading to Cantilever Park once again – and is confident his men can upset the odds against their higher-league opponents.

“We have a really big week ahead of us,” said Reynolds. “Warrington are old rivals of ours. We have played many times over the years.

“I know their chairman Toby Macormac well – he has big ambitions for the club and wants to take them to the Football League – a bit like AFC Fylde. They got promoted the other season and now they are at the top end of the Premier Division.

“It’s going to be very difficult – they are a tough side to play against.

“They like to go direct and put a lot of balls into the area.

“But we are going well, so why can’t we go there and win?”

Brig will be without long-term injury victim Matt Lawlor, while Macauley Wilson is still not ready to return. Phil Doughty is a doubt after injuring his knee.