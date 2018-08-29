Charnock Richard are BACK in the FA Cup!

Charnock Richard have been reinstated to the FA Cup after Litherland Remyca were thrown out over an unpaid £10 fine.

The Merseysiders fielded a suspended player in the 4-2 win over Charnock in the extra-preliminary round on 11 August.

The player’s one-match ban for not paying an ‘administrative’ fine at his previous club was carried over from last season.

Charnock have been reinstated and will face Leek Town in the preliminary round on 4 September.

This weekend Charnock Richard are in FA Vase action at Alnwick Town, while Burscough host Alsager Town.