Cleethorpes Town 3, Bamber Bridge 3

A sensational Brad Carsley hat-trick ensured Bamber Bridge remain in the FA Cup after a 3-3 draw at Cleethorpes Town on Saturday.

Brig were looking like they were heading out of the competition after falling 3-1 behind, but Carlsley struck twice in the final 15 minutes to earn a replay at the Sir Tom Finney stadium tomorrow night.

Brody Robertson gave the hosts the lead after 15 minutes, but Brig drew level when Carsley headed Matt Dudley’s cross home in the 32nd minute.

However, Robertson put Cleethorpes ahead once more seven minutes later and they opened up a two-goal cushion thanks to Joshua Batty’s strike just before the hour-mark.

Staring down the barrel of defeat, Carsley gave Brig hope when he met a corner with another towering header.

Six minutes later, it was 3-3. Alistair Waddecar’s shot crashed against the crossbar and when the ball was returned into the box, Carsley controlled and fired home.