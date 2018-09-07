FA Cup is a massive priority for Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds

Boss Neil Reynolds admits he could not be more pleased after his Bamber Bridge team’s unbeaten start to the new season.

Brig are five unbeaten in the NPL Premier Division after winning promotion last season. They have picked up two wins and three draws – battling back to claim a well deserved point against derby rivals Lancaster City on Tuesday night.

And their 3-1 win over Stocksbridge Park Steels in the FA Cup last month means they have yet to taste defeat in any competition so far.

They will be aiming to extend that record tomorrow when they welcome Tadcaster Albion to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium in the first qualifying round of the competition.

“I am absolutely delighted,” said Reynolds. “We’re in the next round of the FA Cup; five unbeaten in the league – the only team in the division to be unbeaten.

“Things have really come together. The camp is delighted. We looked at our fixtures at the start of the season and even the Lancaster game, you’re thinking this is a really hard game.

“But we have gone out and competed at the level above.

“We don’t fear anybody, we are just going out and trying to give a good account of ourselves.”

Despite their main focus being the league and establishing themselves in the Premier Division, Reynolds has attached a great deal of importance to tomorrow’s FA Cup clash.

Tadcaster will provide stern opposition – they almost got the better of Brig in last season’s First Division North play-off semi-final.

“The FA Cup is a massive priority,” said Reynolds. “You talk about who you could get if you could get to the first round proper.

“We have Tadcaster at home which is a repeat of the play-off semi-final.

“They are going to want revenge over us, but we have only suffered one defeat at home since November 2017.

“We have a proud home record and we will be looking to take the game to them.”