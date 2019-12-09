Former ace Jamie Milligan emerges as favourite to become Bamber Bridge’s next boss

Former Everton midfielder Jamie Milligan is understood to be the frontrunner to replace Joey Collins as the new manager of Bamber Bridge.

Brig are expected to announce their new boss imminently and the former Blackpool and Fleetwood Town star is believed to have held discussions with the club’s Board.

Milligan, of course, spent a period of time as a player at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium and was part of former manager Neil Reynolds’ coaching set-up.

He helped the club win promotion to the NPL Premier Division in 2017 and was believed to be keen on the manager’s position after Reynolds left for FC United of Manchester.

However, Mick Taylor was installed as manager at Irongate and Milligan joined the Red Rebels as Reynolds’ assistant manager but he left Broadhurst Park at the beginning of this year.

Since leaving FC United, Milligan has appeared for AFC Blackpool in the North West Counties League.

Brig have been without a manager after Collins quit due to personal reasons following last Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Wythenshawe Amateurs in the LFA Challenge Trophy.

Director of football Neil Crowe and goalkeeper coach Stu Barton were in caretaker charge of Brig’s superb 3-2 home win over Mickleover Sports at the weekend.

The club have revealed that captain Matt Lawlor has relinquished his role as assistant manager to concentrate fully on his role at the heart of Brig’s defence.

Former Preston winger Chris Humphrey was thought to be interested in the position, but Milligan appears to be the favourite.

Brig are away to Whitby Town this weekend.