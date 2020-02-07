Former England international winger Brian Pilkington has passed away at the age of 86

Former England and Burnley winger Brian Pilkington, who also played locally for Leyland Motors and Chorley, has died at the age of 86.

Leyland-born Pilkington, who started his career with Leyland Motors and was Chorley life president, passed away peacefully on Friday.

He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease.

Pilkington was a key member of the Burnley side which won the league title in the 1959/60 season.

His one England cap came in 1954 against Northern Ireland in Belfast, having been capped up to replace the injured Tom Finney in the squad.

Pilkington also played several times for the England B team.

Brian Pilkington at the opening of Finney's cafe at Deepdale in 2015

Burnley signed him from Leyland Motors in 1951. In their title winning season, he scored 11 goals and missed only one game.

After more than games for the Turf Moor outfit, Pilkington joined Bolton Wanderers, and went on to play for Bury, Barrow, Chorley and once again Leyland Motors.

After his retirement as a player, he went into the housing industry and in 1980 set up an estate agent's business in Leyland town centre.

He was actively involved at Chorley, given the title of life president.

In 2018, a stand was named in his honour at the Lancashire FA's County Ground in Leyland where he had played for the now defunct Leyland Motors side.