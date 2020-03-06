Goal-crazy Bamber Bridge aiming to topple leaders South Shields

Bamber Bridge manager Jamie Milligan says his side will go into this weekend’s clash with South Shields with nothing to fear off the back of two impressive wins.

Brig recorded a comprehensive 9-0 victory over Prestwich Heys in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy semi-final on Wednesday night, following on from a 3-0 league success over FC United of Manchester.

And Milligan says his side will not abandon their principles to face top-of-the-table Shields, and are looking to take the game to them.

He said: “We’ve got nothing to fear, we’re going into it off the back of two good results, scoring a lot of goals, and we’re not going to change anything.

“Obviously we’ve got to respect them because they’re top of the league for a reason, but we’re just going to play our normal game and get at them straight away.”

Wednesday’s victory over Prestwich saw Brig put in a performance of the highest quality to secure a place in their first cup final under Milligan’s management.

And the boss was delighted with how his side approached the game.

He said: “The main thing was that they had to turn up with the right mentality.

“They had to go into the game not thinking that we’re playing a team three leagues below us, and turn up with the right frame of mind.

“I’ve played in plenty of those games where we’ve been turned over by teams lower down than us because we just haven’t had the right attitude going into the game.

“But fair play to the boys, every single one of them worked hard from minute one, they didn’t give them a minute on the ball and when we had it we were really good and creates loads of chances.”

Milligan made seven changes for that clash, and brought on Macauley Wilson off the bench for what was his first appearance in over a year after recovering from a serious knee injury.

And the Brig boss was pleased for Wilson after such a long road to recovery, whilst adding that his side are now close to a clean bill of health.

“I’ve coached Macca since he was a young kid and I know how much he loves his football,” said Milligan.

“This injury was a nightmare for him, I know that, and I’ve helped him through it to be fair because he’s really good mates with my lads.

“I was itching to get him on, on Wednesday night and it worked out perfectly for him to get on.”

On the injury list, Milligan added: “Matt Lawlor is looking like two weeks away and we’re still nursing Ali Waddecar with a hernia.

“But this is the first time we’ve got near a full squad so it’s going to be a bit of a headache on Saturday, but I want that good headache really.”