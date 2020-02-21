Jamie Milligan demands better when ex-boss Neil Reynolds brings FC United of Manchester to Bamber Bridge

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan wants a better performance from his side following defeat to Scarborough last weekend when they take on high-flying FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

Brig lost 5-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium in the NPL Premier Division, with Boro forward James Walshaw scoring a hat-trick.

But attention now turns to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium clash with FC United – managed by former Brig boss Neil Reynolds – and Milligan wants to see a big improvement from his side.

He said: “At the end of the day Scarborough were much better than us, a lot better than us.

“They played the conditions better than us and we just had too many players that had an off-day, which happens – I’ve played in loads of those games.

“You’ve just got to draw a line under it and get on with it.”

This weekend will see Milligan face Reynolds for the first time as a manager, having played under and coached with him at both Brig and FC United.

And the Bamber Bridge boss is looking forward to their reunion on opposite sides of the dugout. “I still speak to Renno quite a lot about football and we’ve got the same sort of philosophy about the way we want our teams to go and play,” said Milligan.

“We chat regularly because we both love our football.

“It’s going to be a really good game between two teams that will go and attack each other. They are a good team – they’re up there for a reason.

“We’re going to need to be cautious and watch their attacking threats, which we know about, but in general I hope it’s going to be a good game.”

Milligan and Brig director of football Neil Crowe watched Reynolds’ side defeat Stafford Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

He said: “Me and Crowey went to watch FC to see what they’re like, the different threats they’ve got, which we already know about – we just wanted to watch them anyway.

“The lads are going to have be ready on Saturday because they’re going to be in for a tough game.

“We’re going to go and attack and we’re not going to play any other way, the lads know that.

“They need to probably just do a lot better off the ball than we did last Saturday.”

Milligan has signed Blackpool youngster Nathan Shaw on loan.