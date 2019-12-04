Joey Collins leaves his job as Bamber Bridge manager

Joey Collins has stepped down as Bamber Bridge manager for personal reasons.

Brig made the announcement on Wednesday morning, saying it would allow Collins to spend much-needed time with his family.

Joey Collins and assistant manager Matt Lawlor

Collins ended his reign with a 5-1 win over Wythenshawe Amateurs in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy on Tuesday night..

He took the job permanently in the summer having been joint caretaker boss with Matt Lawlor for the closing stages of last season after the departure of Micky Taylor.

The pair guided them out of relegation danger. This season, skipper Lawlor has been Collins' assistant.

This season Brig have struggled in the league, especially on their travels - they have drawn one and lost nine of their 10 away games in the NPL Premier Division.

Announcing Collins' exit from the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, a statement from Brig read: "Bamber Bridge FC have announced that Joey Collins has stepped down from his role as first-team manager for personal reasons.

"Joey's departure is by mutual consent and will provide him with much-needed time with his family.

"The club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts over the last eight months as first team manager and previously as a member of the club’s coaching staff, and wish him all the best for the future.

"Applications are not being invited for the managerial post. An announcement about interim arrangements will be made in due course."