Lancaster City 1, Bamber Bridge 1

Lancaster City picked up their first point of the season thanks to a 1-1 draw against Bamber Bridge at Giant Axe.

Brig will wonder how they contrived to only draw after creating a series of golden opportunities during the match.

However, they required a Danny Forbes header four minutes from time to rescue a point after Tom Kilifin had put the home side ahead in the 76th minute.

After a scrappy opening quarter of the match, it was Brig who sparked into life in the 27th minute when Brad Carsley got on the wrong side of Craig Stanley after Michael Potts' through ball.

However, the big centre forward's shot lacked power to trouble Aiden Stone in the City goal.

A minute later, Steve Williams had to be alert to direct a header over the bar after Ryan white's teasing centre from the left.

From the resulting corner, Paul Dawson smartly sidestepped his man but his stunning strike from 25 yards crashed against the crossbar.

In the 38th minute, Craig Stanley had City's first sight of goal but he failed to get enough purchase on his header.

Three minutes later a poor back pass from Ryan Winder was latched onto by Alistair Waddecar.

But Stone came to the rescue when he managed to get a firm hand on the ball as the Brig winger tried to go around him.

In first half stoppage time, Charlie Russell cleared Kieran Charnock's firm header off the line.

After the break, Brig were straight on the attack and Carsley should have scored inside two minutes but shot straight at Stone after being put clean through by Forbes.

And the former Longridge Town forward then headed over after Dudley's centre seven minutes later.

Lancaster began to grow in the game and enjoyed a spell of pressure.

Wilson flashed a shot across goal in the 66th minute and they took the lead in the 77th minute from the penalty spot.

A counter attack resulted in Blinkhorn being tripped by Dawson and Kilifin scored with his head at the second attempt after seeing his spot kick saved by Lloyd Rigby.

City were to be denied their first win as Forbes timed his run to perfection to head home Jamie Milligan's corner in the 86th minute.

Forbes should have won it for Brig in stoppage time, but he somehow sliced his shot wide with the goal at his mercy.