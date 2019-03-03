Leyland's Liv Cooke takes over Manchester United's Instagram with video of her keepy-uppy skills

Leyland-based freestyle football champion Liv Cooke has taken the reins at Manchester United's Instagram account.

The 19-year-old freestyle footballer posted a video of her impressive ball skills on the Manchester United account, filmed at Old Trafford.

Leyland's Liv Cooke

She tweeted: "So excited to be taking over the Man Utd Instagram today."

This isn't her first connection with the Manchester club, as she has also joined United star Juan Mata's Common Goal initiative, which asks footballers to pledge one per cent of their earnings to help disadvantaged children.