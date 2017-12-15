Maximum points is the minimum requirement for Brig

Collecting a maximum points haul from the next three games is the minimum requirement for Bamber Bridge – that is the view of manager Neil Reynolds.

Brig face a run of fixtures which sees them take on teams occupying positions in the bottom six of the NPL First Division North, before a crunch clash against leaders South Shields awaits at home on December 30.

This weekend Brig welcome Radcliffe Borough to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, followed by games against Goole AFC next Saturday and Skelmersdale United on Boxing Day. Having topped the table for the vast majority of the campaign, Brig have slipped to fourth in recent weeks – mainly due to the fact that their fixture list has been blighted by postponements.

However, in all likelihood tomorrow’s game will beat the weather and Reynolds said nothing less than three points will suffice.

“We are targeting the maximum,” said Reynolds. “We want nine out of nine from the next three games against Radcliffe, Goole and Skem.

“That’s the consistent message we have given to the players over the last few frustrating weeks.

“We’ve not had a league game in a while, albeit we had the Chorley cup game sandwiched inbetween.

“It will be nice to get back to league action. Looking at the forecast, there doesn’t appear to be any reason why the game shouldn’t go ahead this weekend.

“These last few weeks have been horrendous. I can’t remember a period in football this long that we haven’t had a league game.

“It will be like a month since we’ve had a league game.

““The lads have not missed training.

“We have stayed positive, stayed buoyant. We are still in and around the mix at the top of the table.

“I think we have dropped to fourth, but Prescot have played a lot more games.

“We are really happy with where we are in December.

“If we can take maximum points going into the South Shields game, I think we will be in and around the top two.”

A familiar face will be in the dug-out at Irongate tomorrow as former Preston North Endstriker Jon Macken is in charge.

The 40-year-old, who enjoyed a short stint as a player with Brig, took over the club in September.

“Jon did a stint at Brig and scored the goal which took us into the play-off final,” Reynolds said.

“He made lots of friends at Bamber Bridge and I have been on the phone to him, trying to help him the best I can do.

“He will be made welcome, but our sole motivation is to win the game.”