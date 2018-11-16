Mick Taylor aims for first league victory as Bamber Bridge boss against Nantwich

Bamber Bridge will look to get themselves back to winning ways in the league when they welcome Nantwich Town to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

While Brig have enjoyed wins in the League Cup and LFA Trophy of late, their last victory in the NPL Premier came more than a month ago against North Ferriby.

However, a draw at Hednesford and an improved second-half display in last week’s defeat at Matlock has given Brig boss Mick Taylor grounds for optimism.

They shipped two early goals against Matlock but an Ali Waddecar strike at the hour mark halved the deficit and saw Taylor’s men pile on some late pressure.

Taylor said: “It was quite a battle as we went looking for the equaliser.

“I thought it was coming but unfortunately it wasn’t quite to be.

“We’ve had a clear week with no midweek game so hopefully we’ll be nice and fresh to face Nantwich.

“They are going very well in second place so it will be good to test ourselves against them.

“It’s a game we are looking forward to and if we apply ourselves well, I’m sure we can get something out of it.”

Taylor is a little more than three weeks into the Brig job, succeeding Neil Reynolds who left for FC United.

He was on Reynolds’ staff as first-team coach and has very much enjoyed the step up to the manager’s post.

Said Taylor: “It’s hard work but I’m loving it.

“I will do anything for this squad and the club and it is a fantastic opportunity.

“There are obviously a few new things to get used to but that’s part of the enjoyment.

“It’s about getting a good side out there, preparing them well and picking up as many points as we can.”

Taylor hopes having no game in midweek has allowed a few injuries to settle down.

The Brig boss said: “Paul Dawson suffered a deadleg at Chorley.

“In the Hednesford game, Danny Forbes got an impact injury and has been sore.

“Brad Carsley has some tendonitis in his Achilles so we are nursing him through that.

“With Brad’s injury, it is a case of letting things settle down and taking things from there.

“Brad has had it before so we are not going to rush him back, it’s a gradual thing.

“Phil Doughty is back with us – he’s had a hamstring but will hopefully be fit soon.

“We’ve got Stu Vasey back at the club now.

“He went to Longridge at the start of the season as his work commitments made things difficult playing here.

“But he’s found a way round that and it’s good to have him back here as a key man in the squad.”

Meanwhile, in the NPL West Division, Clitheroe make the trip to Runcorn and Kendal Town are away at Glossop North End.