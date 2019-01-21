Midfielder Paul Dawson leaves Bamber Bridge and looks set to join Lancaster City

Paul Dawson is the second big name to exit Bamber Bridge this month.

The in-form midfielder - who scored a hat-trick including two goal of the season contenders against Hyde United just over a week ago - it appears set to join Lancaster City.

If he does complete the move to Giant Axe, he will become the second player to make the move between the two clubs in January following striker Brad Carsley's transfer.

Dawson arrived at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium in the summer as a right full-back and has since been converted into a central midfielder.

He played for Brig on Saturday when they went down to a 2-1 defeat at Workington in the NPL Premier Division