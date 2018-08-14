Money is not everything says Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds believes his team have nothing to fear this season despite having the lowest budget in the NPL Premier Division.

Brig kick-off the new season – their first at this level for a number of years after winning promotion – with a trip to Grantham Town on Saturday.

On paper, Reynolds’ men appear to be up against it as they go head-to-head with clubs who are paying vast sums of money out to their players.

However, Reynolds is confident there is enough quality in the ranks to hold their own over the coming months.

He has cited the example of last season when Brig went toe-to-toe with teams such South Shields and Scarborough Athletic, who boast much bigger resources.

“We have the smallest budget – that’s definite,” said Reynolds.

“It’s going to be tough to compete with the money at that level.

“But we can afford enough for a quality squad and that’s what I think we have got.

“We came up against teams like South Shields, Scarborough and Hyde last season.

“They all had bigger budgets than us, but we got a win and draw against Scarborough, a win over South Shields and we lost narrowly at their place.

“The year before we played four Premier Division sides in the cup and beat them all.

“I think the one difference between the Premier and the division below is you can have an off day in the First Division North and get away with it where as you don’t in this division.

“You have got to be at it every game to get a result.

“But we are fit, strong and and ready to give it a go this season.”